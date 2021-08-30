People demand separate police station for Chamundi Hills

Mysuru: Followed by gang rape of MBA student on foothills of Chamundi Hills, cry for separate police station has increased. The hills situated on outskirts of city has limits of three police stations.

The Alanahalli and Krishnaraja police stations comes under city police commissionerate while Mysuru south police station comes under district Superintendent of Police. The police stations have lacking co ordination as it have different police chiefs. Though there is police out post at Chamundi Hills , the security is not enough.

The Tavarekatte and Utthanalli villages situated on foothills of hills have more than 3000 population. Mahabaleshwara , Chamundeshwari , Narayana swamy temples and Big bull statue , JSS ayurvedic college, Hospital and colleges , Ashram and JSS math is situated beside hills. Thousands of tourists from all over the country, devotees, hundreds of merchants who owns shops visits Chamundi hills daily.

The young couples chose Lalitadripura hillock to spend time in evenings. Local resident Ramachandra told this reporter that miscreants troubling couples in evenings. But most cases are unreported. The incidents come to light only if injuries happened, otherwise nothing has happened. He said 75 percent of the Chamundi Hills is forest. Many times decomposed bodies are found , but it is difficult to identify suicide or murder , he said. Auto driver Nasir told that last week three miscreants snatched a autorickshaw from driver after assaulting him at out skirts of Uttanahalli. He said it is difficult to ride even during day. He said if the police opens a police station at Chamundi hills the beat would improve which ensures more security and lesser crimes.

It is said that police increase patrol whenever crimes happened then they neglect. The Chamundeshwari temple receive thousands of devotees from in and outside State. The State government should take steps to ensure safety of devotees before crimes could happen.