People in Karnataka won't tolerate ‘rowdyism’ in politics: Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that people in Karnataka will never tolerate “rowdyism” in the state politics

Talking to reporters, Bommai condemned the chaos allegedly created by the women Congress workers during a meeting in Tumakuru, in which former Prime Minister Deve Gowda participated.

“Freedom of expression is allowed in a democracy. However, it is highly condemnable that disturbances created in the JD-S-NDA campaign meeting mount to disrespect to the proud Kannadiga former PM,” Bommai said.

He said that creating disturbance is not the culture of Kannadigas. “Deve Gowda has fought for Karnataka by setting aside the party affiliation,” Bommai said.

On Monday, the Congress workers allegedly created a ruckus during a programme attended by Deve Gowda while protesting against remarks of his son H.D. Kumaraswamy that due to guarantees women are taking the wrong path.

Bommai said that Kumaraswamy has already clarified his statement.

“A number of Congress leaders have said derogatory remarks against women. AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Affairs Ranadeep Surjewala had recently made adverse comments on women and let the Congress issue clarification about it,” Bommai said.

He said that the atrocities against women have increased under the Congress government.