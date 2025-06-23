Live
Pickup truck accident spills Rs. 5 lakh worth of jamun fruit
Mangaluru: A predawn mishap disrupted traffic and caused financial loss when a pickup truck carrying Indian Blackberry fruit (jamun) from Shivamogga to Mangaluru overturned near Mukka Junction. At approximately 5 AM, the vehicle struck the road divider and spilled its cargo valued at around Rs. 5 lakh beside the highway.The driver emerged unscathed from the accident. The scattered fruit drew local residents, some of whom were observed collecting portions of the spilled jamun.Authorities promptly responded to manage the situation and restore traffic flow, though the incident resulted in substantial financial damage for the consignment’s stakeholders. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with preliminary reports pointing to the driver’s inattention to the road as a contributing factor.