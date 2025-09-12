PILs filed in HC opposing Banu Mushtaq’s selection for Dasara event inauguration

Bengaluru: The government’s decision to invite noted writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous Mysuru Dasara festivities has sparked a major controversy, with multiple petitions challenging the move now before the High Court.

Three individuals from Bengaluru T Girish Kumar, H.S. Gaurav, and R. Soumya — have filed separate Public Interest Litigations (PILs) opposing Banu Mushtaq’s selection. In addition, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has also submitted a petition demanding that the government withdraw its invitation.

The petitioners have argued that Mysuru Dasara, celebrated for centuries, is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition and rituals. According to them, the inaugural ceremony should strictly follow these customs, and inviting Banu Mushtaq — who, they claim, has expressed views inconsistent with reverence toward Hindu deities, Kannada, and Goddess Bhuvaneshwari — is inappropriate. They contend that such a move hurts the religious sentiments of devotees and undermines the sanctity of the historic festival.

Although the petitioners requested an urgent hearing on their PILs, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday declined the plea, observing that there was no need for immediate intervention. The court noted that the petitions would be listed for hearing after four days, indicating that there was no urgency requiring a special sitting.

The petitioners, however, have urged the court to direct the government to withdraw the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq and ensure that the inauguration is conducted “in line with Hindu customs and traditions.”

The development has taken on political overtones, with BJP leaders, including Pratap Simha, strongly opposing the government’s choice. The controversy is being widely debated across Karnataka, with opponents portraying the decision as an affront to cultural heritage, while supporters argue that Dasara is a people’s festival and can be inaugurated by eminent personalities irrespective of religion.

The government has not yet responded formally to the PILs, but the issue has gained traction in public discourse, with social media amplifying both criticism and support.

As the matter awaits hearing in the High Court, all eyes are now on whether the judiciary will intervene in the government’s decision or allow the event to proceed as planned. The court’s eventual ruling is expected to be decisive in shaping the course of the controversy surrounding this year’s Dasara

inauguration.