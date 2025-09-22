Police arrest five interstate burglars

Udupi: In a major breakthrough, Udupi police have arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in the burglary of a jewellery workshop in the city, recovering valuables worth ₹87.48 lakh.

The incident took place on September 8 at Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery, located near Chittaranjan Circle. The burglars reportedly forced their way in at night using a duplicate lock, sprayed over the CCTV cameras to disable them, and made away with gold, silver and cash.

The arrested were identified as Shubham Tanaji Sathe (25), Praveen Appa Sathe (23), Nilesh Bapu Kasturi (19), Sagar Dattatreya Kandgale (32) and Rohit Shrimant Bhagav (25), all hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra.

Police said the stolen property included 748.8 grams of gold valued at ₹74.88 lakh, silver worth ₹3.6 lakh, ₹5 lakh in cash and a car used for the heist.

Following investigations, a police team apprehended the accused from Nimhav in Solapur.

The team comprised officers from Udupi and neighbouring stations, working in coordination with Maharashtra police.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar praised the swift action, adding that the arrests had prevented further crimes in the region.