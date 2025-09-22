Live
- Afridi faded out a bit, he should take month-long break: Danish Kaneria
- GST 2.0 rates take effect, around 370 items get cheaper
- PM Modi Urges Citizens to Contribute to a Strong, Self-Reliant India on Navaratri’s First Day
- Cong govt’s caste survey an attempt to divide Hinduism
- GST 2.0 Begins: Why Smartphones Above Rs 50,000 Won’t Get Cheaper, But TVs and ACs Will
- Kolatam performance enthrals all
- Students inspired to learn Quantum Computing
- Ade inspects construction work in Boath hamlet
- Naidu backs PM Modi’s swadeshi call
- ‘Foul’ welcome to patients at govt hospital
Police arrest five interstate burglars
Udupi: In a major breakthrough, Udupi police have arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in the burglary of a jewellery workshop in the...
Udupi: In a major breakthrough, Udupi police have arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in the burglary of a jewellery workshop in the city, recovering valuables worth ₹87.48 lakh.
The incident took place on September 8 at Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery, located near Chittaranjan Circle. The burglars reportedly forced their way in at night using a duplicate lock, sprayed over the CCTV cameras to disable them, and made away with gold, silver and cash.
The arrested were identified as Shubham Tanaji Sathe (25), Praveen Appa Sathe (23), Nilesh Bapu Kasturi (19), Sagar Dattatreya Kandgale (32) and Rohit Shrimant Bhagav (25), all hailing from Solapur district in Maharashtra.
Police said the stolen property included 748.8 grams of gold valued at ₹74.88 lakh, silver worth ₹3.6 lakh, ₹5 lakh in cash and a car used for the heist.
Following investigations, a police team apprehended the accused from Nimhav in Solapur.
The team comprised officers from Udupi and neighbouring stations, working in coordination with Maharashtra police.
Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar praised the swift action, adding that the arrests had prevented further crimes in the region.