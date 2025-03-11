Live
Police Commissioner distributes 86 e-autos to women
Bengaluru : In a major step towards empowering marginalised women and promoting economic independence, an empowering initiative was held at CAR (City Armed Reserve) Headquarters Parade Ground to celebrate International Women’s Day, where 86 e-autos, 2 push carts, and 10 sewing machines were distributed to women from vulnerable communities by B Dayananda, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru. The event was organized by United Way Bengaluru in collaboration with the corporate partners: GE Aerospace, State Street, Continental, Fivetran, Deliver Health.
This marks a major milestone in the ongoing efforts to support women’s empowerment, implemented by United Way Bengaluru, especially in areas where access to livelihood opportunities can be limited. Supported by Parihar, an initiative of the Bengaluru Police Commissioner’s office, the e-auto programme is dedicated to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for women from vulnerable communities.
The push carts will enable women to run small businesses, while the sewing machines will empower them to engage in productive, sustainable work from home. ‘The collaboration highlights the role of Public-Private-People partnerships in supporting the women’s entrepreneurial aspirations and helping them become self-sufficient and actively contribute to their families’ said B Dayananda, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City.