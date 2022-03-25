Police In Bengaluru Arrested Man For Raping And Murdering His Two-Year Old Niece

A truck driver from Attibele was arrested on allegations of sexually mistreating and murdering his two-year-old niece in a heinous occurrence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The child's parents were said to have recently paid a visit to the suspect's home. He left his house with the child on Sunday, March 20 to go get some chicken. He is believed to have sexually attacked her inside his vehicle at this time. According to reports, he hit the girl when she started crying, knocking her unconscious.

According to police sources, the accused, a 31-year-old man, allegedly drove the girl to the hospital after committing the crime, but she was reportedly died while taking to her hospital.

The police then interrogated the suspect. He allegedly attempted to portray the occurrence as an unintentional fatality caused by a fall from the car seat. He told authorities that when he used the brakes, the girl in the front seat fell and suffered serious injuries.

However, authorities suspected foul play and awaited the results of the autopsy, which revealed that the two-year-old died as a result of sexual assault. The accused allegedly confessed to the crime after further questioning and was arrested right away.

Furthermore a special fast track court in Pune convicted and sentenced a 38-year-old casual worker to death for raping and murdering a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in a village in the tehsil of Pune district earlier this month.

Meanwhile, another case that resembles similar to the case witnesses a 17-year-old kid was arrested earlier this month in Chandigarh for raping his two-year-old neighbour.