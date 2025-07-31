Police inspect suspected mass grave sites near Dharmasthala

Belthangady: Police investigating the alleged mass grave case in Dharmasthala conducted a detailed site inspection on Tuesday based on leads provided by the complainant, who was interrogated for over 15 hours.

The complainant reportedly identified multiple spots during questioning, prompting police to launch a focused search operation in the forested areas around the Nethravathi river bathing ghat. He was brought to the site in a police vehicle under heavy security.

Officials scoured the forest approximately two kilometres from the riverbank and later shifted their search to a nearby bridge, believed to be of investigative interest. The operation continued for nearly an hour and a half before the police team returned to base.

Senior officials have not yet confirmed any findings, but investigations are expected to continue. Sources say more locations could be identified in the coming days as questioning progresses.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with calls for an impartial and detailed probe into the alleged burial of human remains in remote areas near Dharmasthala. Authorities have stepped up efforts following public outcry and widespread media coverage.

The Karnataka police had earlier announced that they would intensify efforts based on verifiable information and forensic support in what is shaping up to be a sensitive and high-stakes investigation.