Police nab Sancheti in land fraud case

Bengaluru: Avalahalli police have taken into custody Ashwin Sancheti of Satva Group in connection with a massive land fraud involving 10 acres of prime land worth several hundred crores. Sancheti, listed as the main accused, is being interrogated while the police continue to search for the remaining 14 suspects linked to the case.

According to police, the disputed land, located in Bandapur village under survey numbers 20, 21, and 44/1, had remained vacant since 1976. Three criminal gangs had reportedly set their sights on it. Since 2022, the accused allegedly created multiple forged documents to illegally claim ownership through the courts.

The land’s rightful owner, Radha, had originally purchased it in 1978 along with her late husband Krishnan from Muddappa. Following Krishnan’s death in 1986, and with no heirs, Radha had moved to Tamil Nadu. The land, however, remained registered in her name.

The scam came to light when Radha recently visited Bengaluru to inspect the property and discovered fraudulent documentation. She filed a complaint with the Regional Commissioner, including her original land records and GPAs. Subsequent verification has led authorities to restore the property’s registration in her name.

Police sources said the land, now part of Bengaluru’s urban expansion, is valued at thousands of crores, attracting real estate syndicates. Avalahalli Police Inspector Rama Krishna Reddy confirmed that FIRs have been registered against Ashwin Sancheti and 14 others, including Radha, Lok Sundar, Dhruva Kumar, Meenakshi, Lavanya, and several corporate executives.

“We arrested Sancheti on Wednesday and took him for three days police custody after producing him before ACMM court,” Inspector Reddy told The Hans India.