Police Personnel Injured in Bengaluru Hit-and-Run

Bengaluru : The Magadi Road police have apprehended Mahadeva Swamy, a 33-year-old scrap dealer also known as Ramachari, after he allegedly tried to evade a vehicle check by driving into officers. The arrest followed a swift operation near the Kengeri BMTC bus depot, where authorities also seized the car involved. Swamy, a resident of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in K P Agrahara, now faces charges in an attempted murder case filed at the station.

Acting on orders from DCP (West) Girish and ACP (Vijayanagar) Chandan Kumar, the Magadi Road team, headed by PI Raju and PSI Manjunath, turned to technology to crack the case. They sifted through CCTV footage from the incident site on West of Chord Road, Rajajinagar, pinpointing the suspect’s vehicle. A tip-off later guided them to a warehouse near the bus depot, where they arrested Swamy, who police say was drunk and intent on dodging the routine inspection that night.

The incident unfolded around 12:30 am on March 4, when head constable Dhareppa Tonne and constable U K Karthik were checking vehicles in Rajajinagar. They flagged down Swamy, who was speeding, and he briefly pulled over before their suspicions grew. As the officers neared his car, he allegedly accelerated, striking a police motorcycle and injuring the constables leaving Dhareppa with a leg injury and Karthik with a spinal injury. The two constables are receiving medical care.