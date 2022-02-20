Police Rescued Businessman In Bengaluru

Police from Bengaluru Rural's Avalahalli station recently rescued and freed a 55-year-old businessman and detained four individuals for kidnapping him for ransom.



The accused were identified as Nishchal N, 30 years old. While other accused included in the kidnapping were Santosh Kumar, Pradeep G and Naveen Kumar, all in their late 20s and residents of Kurudu Sonnenahalli.

D Alexander lives in Kurudu Sonnenahalli, a little town near Hoskote. He obtained a Rs 3.5 lakh hand loan from Nishchal N, 30, a local banker, almost two years ago. Alexander, on the other hand, was unable to repay it.

A police source claimed that Nishchal and three others requested Alexander to visit them at a college in Parappana Agrahara on February 3 evening. The four reportedly forced him into a car and drove away when he reached. Alexander contacted his wife that night and claimed he would return the next morning since he had some business-related duties to do. The kidnappers locked him from the inside of a room near Hoskote for a few days.

Alexander dialled his wife's number and instructed her to transfer money to several bank accounts that Nishchal had provided. She was able to pay off roughly Rs 2 lakh by borrowing money from family and friends. On February 15, she came to the police team and said her spouse had gone missing.

She originally kept quiet about the financial transactions, but when authorities discovered her husband had been in contact with her, she spilled the beans. Cops forced her to contact Alexander and Nishchal once more and inform them that she had secured another Rs 2 lakh loan. The officer stated that unexpectedly, Nishchal and the others arrived in Koramangala to receive the money, and they arrested them.