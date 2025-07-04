Live
- ‘Daughter of Bihar’: PM Modi Honors Trinidad and Tobago PM’s Roots with Bhojpuri Chautaal Welcome
- Allegations against HCG Hospital:Centre forms probe committee
- Supporters of CM, Dy CM keep pot boiling over top job
- JSP praises PK’s Hara Hara Veeramallu theatrical trailer
- Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
- 300 acres of encroached forest land cleared at Bukkapatna wildlife sanctuary
- Cong complains against BJP MLC for ‘derogatory’ remarks on Chief Secy
- Banaganapalle set to become model for P4 implementation: Min Janardhan
- KCET 2025 Application Edit Deadline July 4 | Counselling Dates Expected Soon
- Cop who had sought VRS after facing CM’s anger, ‘attends duty’
Police steps in to prevent festival season violations
Mangaluru: As the festive calendar for Mangaluru fills up with religious events such as Muharram, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid Milad,...
Mangaluru: As the festive calendar for Mangaluru fills up with religious events such as Muharram, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid Milad, Navaratri, and Deepavali, the city police have swung into action, issuing an exhaustive set of dos and don’ts for all organisers and the public.
Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy announced that no event, procession, or gathering would be permitted without written approval. Timings are non-negotiable — events must end by 11:30 PM, while the use of loudspeakers is banned after 10 PM, with strict decibel controls in place. The guidelines also mandate that organisers furnish names and contact details of authorised representatives, set up round-the-clock security with CCTV surveillance (stored for 30 days), and obtain no-objection certificates from property owners where events are held.