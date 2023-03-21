Pontiff has instructed not to discuss about Uri Gowda , Nanje Gowda’

Tumakuru: BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that those opposition leaders who have been telling Vokkaliga warriors of Malavalli, Urigowda and Nanjegowda are fictional characters are now given befitting evidence about both warriors. Speaking to mediapersons in Shira on Monday he said that MLA and film producer Munirathna might have withdrawn the decision of making film on Uri Gowda and Nanjegowda but both warriors exist and fought against Tipu Sultan. This is history , which was twisted by Congress. He said he spoke with Vokkaliga pontiff Nirmalanandanath Swamiji and said that there are many records about the presence of these two persons. Ravi said.

He said gramophone ballads of the 40s and 50s are a proof that there were Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. In addition to that in 1994, In the book Suvarna Mandya published under the editorship of Professor Jaware Gowda, it is described how Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda had fought against Tipu's rule. C.T. Ravi said that interestingly former prime minister H D Deve Gowda released that book. those who misleading people by telling BJP created two characters against Muslims have got befitting answer through records.

'Since Deve Gowda himself released Suvarna Mandya book, he cannot accuse us now. The then JDS leader was also in charge minister of MandyaCheluvaraya Swamy and MLA Srinivas who were present during the release of book Suvarna Mandya. Through this, they accepted one thing, these are not fictional characters, but people who were a symbol of the self-esteem of the people of Mandya, said CT. Ravi.

Adding, he says ' It seems that Tipu Sultan was assassinated by someone unknown. But it is not the murder of some unknown person that they advocate. Urigowda, Nanjegowda killed the cruel king. They were not given the justice they deserved in history. What is the reason after Tipu's assassination, a big communal riot took place in Srirangapatna town. On that occasion, the British put Dewan Purnaiah himself in front and crushed those who were ready to take revenge harshly.''

CT Ravi said the remaining issues ofTipu'sassasination should be researched as the Vokkaliga warriors Uri Gowda and Nanjegowda' were real persons. He said pontiffShri Nirmalanandanath Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri has instructed not to discuss more about Urigowda and Nanjegowda at this stage and said that a study of history should be done.

In a statement issued on Monday pontiff Nirmalananda Swami said that it may be CT Ravi, or minister Ashwatha Narayan, and whoever is talking about this matter, I thought that they all should be calm because the background of history was made clear to them.Writing from imagination would becomes a novel, written keeping the background of inscriptions and history becomes some power for the next generation. As nothing like this has ever been seen through statements that can create confusion in the youth and in the contemporary world and destroy the power of individuals and would create commotion among community.

Further, if there are any inscriptions or inscriptions that are related to the history of Urigowdas and Nanjegawda should have been handed over to SrikshetraAdichuchanagiri Sansthan Math in a proper manner, codify everything because there are inscription experts, we have carbon dating technology, historical experts to review the history.

There are great critics, all of whom are kept and the information brought in is properly sifted and then a decision can be reached.