Poonch accident victim: Citizens offer condolences to Anoop Poojari

Mangaluru: Five Indian soldiers, including Lance Havildar Anoop Poojari from the Mara-tha Light Infantry Battalion, lost their lives in a road accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Following the incident, the mortal remains of Havildar Anoop were brought home to Mangaluru early on Thursday morning, where solemn tributes were paid to honour his ultimate sacrifice for the nation.BJP MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, a former army officer, along with MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Kota Shrinivas Poojari personally received Anoop’s remains at the airport and extended condolences to the grieving families.

De-scribing the incident as profoundly unfortunate, Chowta remarked, “It is be-cause of their sacrifices that our nation’s flag flies high.” He emphasised the importance of standing in solidarity with the bereaved families during their time of loss.Taking to social media platform X, Chowta shared an emotional note stating, “When a Fauji brother from our region came home wrapped in the Tiranga... I received the mortal remains & paid my respects to Lance Hawaldar Anoop Poojari, whom we lost in the line of duty in the accident in Poonch - upon ar-rival at the Mangalore Airport late last night.

Lance Hawaldar Anoop Amar Rahe…”At the airport, Chowta expressed his hope that the families find strength in this difficult time. He reiterated the vital role of soldiers in preserving the nation’s security and peace, urging citizens always to honour their sacrifices.