Power struggle deepens as phone tapping allegations rock Karnataka

Bengaluru, : The simmering leadership battle within Karnataka’s ruling Congress has taken a dramatic turn with allegations of phone tapping and political surveillance. The controversy has added a new layer to the perceived rivalry between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, even as both leaders publicly deny any discord.

Opposition parties have alleged that the state government is misusing the Intelligence Department to monitor legislators, especially those believed to be loyal to Shivakumar. Claims that a special team led by a senior police officer has been formed to track the movements of select MLAs have triggered sharp reactions and renewed speculation about internal fault lines within the Congress.

While Siddaramaiah has categorically rejected the charges, calling them “desperate attempts” to create divisions, political observers note that such allegations gain traction only in a climate of uncertainty. The Chief Minister asserted that Congress is an internally democratic party and not a “single-family entity,” subtly countering opposition narratives. He maintained that both he and Shivakumar remain committed to decisions taken by the party high command.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara sought to downplay the issue, explaining that political intelligence gathering is a routine administrative function and does not amount to illegal surveillance. However, his clarification has not fully quelled the debate.

The controversy also revives broader questions about the use of intelligence agencies by governments, an issue that has surfaced repeatedly in Indian politics. Allegations of phone tapping have historically carried serious political and legal implications, often eroding public trust.

In the current scenario, the opposition appears keen to exploit the narrative of internal instability within the ruling camp. For the Congress leadership, the challenge lies in containing both perception and dissent.

Whether the phone tapping row remains a political talking point or escalates into a larger crisis will depend on the coming days. For now, the episode underscores how fragile political equations can quickly become flashpoints in Karnataka’s dynamic power landscape.