Pre poll survey indicates clear majority for Congress

Bengaluru: The Lok Poll pollsters have put out their latest survey revelations. The survey indicated that the INC had improved its position from similar survey made in the month of February and BJP has gone down further in numbers.

The results of the survey conducted on a sample survey of 65,000 people in March shows that the INC has improved its seat estimation from 116-122 in February to 128-131 in March. Consequently the vote share of the INC in March has gone up 42-45 per cent from 39-42 per cent in Febuary.

BJP was estimated to get 77-83 seats in February edition of the survey, has been projected get 66-69 seats in March edition of the survey.It will also suffer a downward trend in the vote share from 33-36 per cent in February to 30-33 percent in March.

The pollsters feel that the April survey will be even more dramatic, following the shifting of many leaders from BJP to Congress particularly in Veerashaiva and Lingayat belt. The third largest community of Eedigas, Billavas and Namdharis have also stepped up ante against the BJP for getting at least two seats to their community in the catchment areas per Assembly constituency, which has also not happened.

The JDS has also suffered a marginal slide down from 21-27 seats in February to to 21-25 seats in March the vote share however has remained at 15-18 per cent in both surveys.

The zonal projections of the parties also indicate that the Congress will do well in Old Mysore with 27-30 seats in Bangalore from 22-24 seats, Kalyan Karnataka 27-30 Kittur Karnataka 26-28, coastal Karnataka 8-10 and Central Karnataka 9-11 seats. BJP is expected to do better only in Coastal Karnataka and Central Karnataka.





