Private school teacher arrested under POCSO

Chamarajanagara: A teacher at a prestigious residential high school in Yalandur taluk was arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old tribal boy who was studying for his SSLC exams.

The incident occurred on April 5 night, just before the boy’s English exam on 6th. The teacher, who is gay, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy after making him drink and smoke. The boy reported the incident to his parents who then lodged a complaint with the District Collector, leading to the teacher’s arrest.

This incident warranted filing of an FIR immediately, but was delayed until pressure was made by bring in to the attention of the DC and ADC.

The Odanadi organisation highlighted the challenges faced by abused children in speaking up and the impact on their education.

The teacher was arrested under the POCSO Act following the complaint, and investigations are ongoing into possible past cases of abuse by the teacher. The boy received counseling, and efforts are being made to address the issue of abuse in the school.