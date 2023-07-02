Pro-Kannada outfits protest over toll collection on B-M Expressway

Mandya: Despite opposition from pro-Kannada organisations and locals, the second phase of toll collection on the Bangalore-Mysore Highway has commenced at the Ganangur toll since Saturday morning. The staff of Mumbai’s Inderdeep Construction Company, a toll collection agency, collected fees from motorists at the toll.

Motorists expressed outrage over the toll collection at Ganangur toll, stating that the 10- lane highway work remains incomplete and the fee already paid for the toll is unjustified. Additionally, the service road is in poor condition. People are now complaining that the toll fee collection is incorrect. Activists from pro-Kannada organizations gathered near the toll and protested, demanding that toll collection at the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Ganangur toll be halted until the service road is completed and basic facilities are provided.

Just on Friday, MLAs Dinesh Gooligowda, Ravikumar Ganiga, and Ramesh Bandissidde Gowda appealed to the Chief Minister and urged the central government to suspend toll collection until the service roads and other works are finished. Despite this, toll fee collection has begun.

There is a significant police presence near the toll, and precautions have been taken to ensure that toll collection is not obstructed. In response, RS Singh, the owner of Indradeep Toll Company, stated that tolls are being collected in accordance with the agreement with the central government. The issue with the Fast Tag not being scanned is likely due to a technical problem, which they will promptly address. Despite toll collection commencing, the lack of infrastructure remains a concern as the second phase has officially started. They assured that infrastructure will be provided in the near future. As for charging 80 rupees to local residents, a pass for local white board vehicles will be introduced.

A woman near the toll expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that although they have a Fast Tag, they are not allowed to recharge if they lack funds in fast tag. She mentioned being charged 310 rupees for not having enough money on the Fast Tag. This situation raises questions about where to turn and what to do when money needs to be paid. If they had known they had to pay such a large amount, they would have taken the service road. She expressed her opinion that Kannada-speaking employees should be employed in toll plaza.