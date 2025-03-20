Pro-Pakistan Graffiti at Toyota Plant Leads to Arrests

Bengaluru : Two contract workers at the Toyota Boshoku Automotive India factory near Bidadi have been arrested after pro-Pakistan slogans were found written on the facility’s walls. The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Haimad Hussain and 20-year-old Sadiq, both from northern Karnataka, were detained following a police probe.

The graffiti, written in Kannada with green paint, included support for Pakistan and insults aimed at Kannada speaking locals. Authorities used CCTV footage, handwriting analysis, and employee interviews to track down the pair, who now face charges under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 193 and 356 of the BNS Act.

The factory, which employs over 2,000 people across three shifts, issued a statement denouncing the graffiti. The company warned that such acts could violate sedition laws and stressed its commitment to a peaceful work environment. After the HR department filed a complaint, Bidadi police registered an FIR and began their investigation.

Officials say they are still looking into whether others were involved or if there were deeper motives behind the incident, promising a thorough review.

The discovery of the graffiti on March 16 during the first shift sparked outrage. Thousands of factory workers and Kannada activists rallied outside, demanding harsh punishment for the accused. Some protesters claimed a similar incident was hushed up last year and urged the company to fire and deport the suspects.

The issue reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, where opposition leader R Ashoka questioned the government’s response. “Slogans like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ appeared in four spots inside the factory,” he said. “Toyota has cameras everywhere, yet this happened. Why isn’t the government acting tougher?” He accused the state of shielding certain interests, escalating the political fallout over the case.