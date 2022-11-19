Protest lodged against case on POCSO victim’s mother

Mysuru: Hundreds of people protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of the court in the city under the leadership of various progressive organisations and the farmers' association, condemning the filing of a case against the mother of the Chitradurga Murugha Sharana rape victims and the Odanadi NGO which brought the crime to the light. Demanding the release of the aggrieved mother, the protestors shouted slogans against the state government and vented their anger.

Addressing the gathering progressive thinker P Mallesh said that this incident has happened as if the fence has grazed the crop. The people who are supposed to enshrine the values in the society and lead the life ideologically as a beacon have done unimaginable injustice. He expressed outrage that even though the abuse has been committed by the head of prominent mutt the government has turned a blind eye. He said It is impossible to imagine whether such acts took place in a prestigious monastery.

Even though POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases have been registered against Swamiji twice, vested interests are giving more time on the pretext of prosecuting him. He said that he was not surprised if Swamiji was released one day. He said 'Murugha Sharana's behaviour, speech and facial expression, he looks like a great saint.

but he did a heinous crime , Despite all this injustice, is the government turning a blind eye? Are you going to save him?' he questioned. At the protest site, donations were collected to support the legal battle of the victim's parents. After this, the protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner's office and submitted a petition containing 18 demands. Dalit leader former mayor Purushottam, Odanadi Stanley, Prof. Sabiha Bhumi Gowda, Prof. P.N. Sridevi, Prof. Vanaja, and others were present.