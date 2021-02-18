Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka know nothing about farming: BJP

Bengaluru: Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary and State in-charge, accused leaders of left parties and Congress of inciting farmers' agitation against agrarian reform.



"Congress and communists are influenced by brokers. Nobody is telling the shortcomings in the new farm laws. Ninety-nine percent of farmers are appreciating the central government's agricultural reform Act," he said.

Singh added that the farm products will get a good price in the market and the reform Acts will bring freedom to the farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the rare leaders who has led India to become a global leader. The world is looking up to India. This time, much emphasis has been placed on the development of infrastructure, health and highways in the Union Budget. Plans are being implemented to provide clean drinking water to all and a good home. This will make India dream of self-reliance," he said.

Tearing into the Congress for criticising farm laws, Singh remarked that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi knew nothing about agriculture.

He stated that the State government under BS Yeddiyurappa is doing well and honours sadhus.

Responding to the criticism by former CM HD Kumaraswamy on fund collection for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Nalin Kumar Kateel, State BJP president, said that those who are not in power are speaking against the fund raising.

"It's the Supreme Court which said that the construction of Ram temple will take place. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJP and RSS are not building the temple. Statements by such leaders on the temple are tantamount to objecting to the Supreme Court. Ours is a politics of nation building. So we have nationalist activists everywhere," he claimed.