Raichur residents oppose hi-tech slaughterhouse near residential hub

Raichur: The construction of a hi-tech slaughterhouse on the outskirts of Raichur city by the district administration and the municipal corporation has triggered strong opposition from local residents, who have demanded that the project be shifted to an alternative location.

The slaughterhouse is being built on five acres of government land in Survey No. 95/1 of Yeramarus Ward No. 33. Locals argue that the selected site is surrounded by densely populated residential layouts and important public institutions, making it unsuitable for such a facility. Schools, colleges, hostels, religious centres and newly developed housing layouts are located in the immediate vicinity. In addition, construction of the Raichur airport is progressing nearby, turning the area into a prime development zone.

Residents fear that the slaughterhouse will adversely affect public health, hygiene and the environment in the long run. More than 300 families currently reside in the KIADB Housing Layout alone, while several new layouts are also coming up in the area. Locals have expressed concern that waste and odour from the slaughterhouse could create serious problems in the future, despite assurances of modern technology.

“This is a rapidly developing residential area. Establishing a slaughterhouse here is unscientific and insensitive to the needs of residents and students,” said local residents, adding that the project should be relocated immediately. They also pointed out that the site lies close to institutions such as the Morarji Desai Residential School, Abdul Kalam Residential Hostel, boys’ and girls’ hostels, and multiple religious centres.

Interestingly, the slaughterhouse was earlier proposed to be constructed on Ashapur Road. However, due to various reasons, the project was shifted to the Yeramarus Camp area, a decision that residents have termed arbitrary and illogical.

Meanwhile, the district administration has defended the project. Deputy Commissioner Nitish K. said the proposal for a modern slaughterhouse was submitted to the Central government to replace the existing unhygienic facility near Mavinakere. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 9 crore for the project, which is being constructed using advanced technology.

According to the administration, the new facility will ensure scientific processing of meat without releasing waste into the environment. Meat processed at the slaughterhouse is expected to be exported to cities such as Mumbai and Hyderabad, and even overseas. Officials also claim that the project will generate employment opportunities for local residents and provide quality meat at affordable prices.

The Deputy Commissioner further stated that the existing slaughterhouse near Mavinakere is functioning under poor sanitary conditions, with waste reportedly being discharged into the lake, in violation of Supreme Court guidelines. The new hi-tech facility, he said, is aimed at addressing these concerns. Despite these assurances, residents remain unconvinced and continue to press for relocation, setting the stage for a growing confrontation between the administration and the local community.