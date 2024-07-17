Railway development works in coastal Karnataka will be expedited, says Union Minister Somanna

Mangaluru (Karnataka): Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Wednesday assured that several pending railway development works in coastal Karnataka will be expedited.

A high-level meeting of stakeholders will be soon convened with the Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said. The minister arrived in Mangaluru today to review the progress of railway development projects, and spoke to reporters after visiting Mangaluru Central Station.

“For the last 40 years, the railway development in Mangaluru has been stagnant, and action will be taken to revive it. Railway development works in the Mangaluru, and Karwar sections that have connectivity to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra have not been developed as expected. In this regard, experts, people's representatives, and officials will be brought together within two months to prepare a blueprint.

Senior officials of the Railway Department briefed the Minister about the development works on the coast. The coordination between the officials and people's representatives was found lacking, they said. “We are planning comprehensive development related to railway networking in Karnataka in general and the coast in particular," Somanna added.