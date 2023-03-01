Railway staff returns bag left behind by passenger 

Bengaluru: The pantry car staff of Chennai – Bangalore Shatabdi Express train returned wallet and laptop found in a bag on February 27 in KSR Bengaluru Railway Station. The railway staff was appreciated for their honesty from the passenger.

The bag was left behind by Girish Kumar C who was travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru in Seat No.34 of C-1 Coach. The staff handed over the bag to Aravind Kumar, Dy. Chief Ticket Inspector, Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway, working on the train. The bag contained a laptop, clothes and cash of Rs 3,000.

Aravind Kumar traced the mobile number of the passenger from Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) with the help of PNR number of the passenger from the chart with him.

He contacted the passenger through phone and handed over the belongings after verification of passenger's documents in presence of his higher ups.

The passenger Girish Kumar thanked the railway authorities and appreciated the honesty and sincerity of the Railway officials in returning his lost belongings.

He withdrew the e-lost complaint made with Karnataka State Police. Railway officials are working with honesty to return left-back valuable belongings by tracing the passenger and returning them promptly. The honesty and sincerity of the Railway officials in retrieving the bag of the passengers is praiseworthy.