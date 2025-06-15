Rain Havoc in Karnataka: Landslide Blocks NH-169, Urban Flooding in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Karnataka on Saturday, disrupting normal life in coastal, central, and northern districts. A landslide on National Highway 169 and widespread urban flooding in Mangaluru highlighted the infrastructure stress caused by the monsoon’s intensity.

In Dakshina Kannada district, a landslide occurred at Kettikallu in Belthangady taluk, blocking traffic on NH-169, the key arterial route connecting Mangaluru to interior Karnataka. Officials said there were no casualties, and road-clearing operations were underway.

In Mangaluru city, several areas, including Pumpwell, Bikarnakatte, Kaikamba, and Kankanady, reported waterlogging after continuous rainfall. Poor stormwater drainage led to overflow on streets and water entering homes and commercial establishments. Videos shared from the Jayashree Gate–Bikarnakatte stretch showed water flowing across the road with no effective outlet.

Residents alleged that repeated complaints to the Mangaluru City Corporation had failed to resolve the issue. Civic workers were deployed to clear choked drains and monitor vulnerable points, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning for thunderstorms with lightning in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Raichur, and Yadgir districts. The forecast also indicated continued rainfall in coastal and Malnad regions over the next few days.

Elsewhere in the state, rain-related damage was reported from Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts. Minor landslides and tree falls were recorded in hilly areas near Madikeri and Sringeri. In Raichur and Kalaburagi, heavy rain led to localized flooding in low-lying rural belts, affecting crops and disrupting road connectivity.

In Shivamogga, the Tunga river was flowing above the normal level due to upstream rainfall, prompting the district administration to keep vigil over villages along the riverbanks.

State disaster management officials said control rooms have been activated in all districts likely to be affected, and emergency teams are on standby. No casualties were reported as of Saturday evening.

The IMD has advised residents, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain.