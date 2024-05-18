Live
- Murali may win Puthalapattu for TDP for the first time
- Hyderabad: Police arrest four for fake video
- Hyd will turn a global city soon: Uttam Kumar
- Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences
- Hyderabad: Woman stages husband’s murder as heart attack, four arrested
- Rajamahendravaram: Candidates throw EC norms to wind
- TSBIE uploads IPASE hall-tickets
- Hyderabad: SBI launches cyber security awareness drive
- Vijayawada: YSRCP demands action on ‘errant’ police officials
- GHMC to host swimming championship tomorrow
Just In
Rains in Karnataka from today
Highlights
Bengaluru: The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in a few districts of Karnataka and said Bengaluru is likely to witness light...
Bengaluru: The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in a few districts of Karnataka and said Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures ranging from 30 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours.
Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Chamrajanagara, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls between May 17 and 21, said C S Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru.
According to India Meteorological Department, some places in Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya and Tumukuru districts will also witness, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on May 18.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS