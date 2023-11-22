Rajneesh Goel appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State Government

Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state government.

The state government has issued an order in this regard and the current chief secretary Vandita Sharma's tenure will end at the end of November. Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as Chief Secretary in the vacant post.

In the list of 5-6 names submitted to the state government according to seniority, senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been selected for the post of CS. The incumbents will take over after vacating. Vandita Sharma is the 4th woman to hold the post of Chief Secretary in the state. Earlier, the post of Chief Secretary to the state government was held by Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006 and K Ratna Prabha in 2017.