Live
- Don’t trust strangers, Errabelli tells voters
- Sajjala alleges collection of people’s data by TDP
- Independent candidate Barrelakka alias Shirisha’s brother attacked
- Dark days for Telangana if Congress comes to power: KTR
- PL Strategy Report: India Strategy - Taking headwinds in stride
- Goshamahal BRS MLA candidate canvasses in Jambagh Division
- Pawan Kalyan to begin his election in Telangana today
- Govt generating more revenue from coastal area: MP
- PL Stock Report: Fine Organic Industries (FINEORG IN) - Company Update – Weak demand in eurcamide to cloud earnings - HOLD
- Rajendranagar Congress candidate Kasturi Narendra receives massive response
Just In
Rajneesh Goel appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State Government
Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state government.The state government has issued an...
Bengaluru: Senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the state government.
The state government has issued an order in this regard and the current chief secretary Vandita Sharma's tenure will end at the end of November. Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as Chief Secretary in the vacant post.
In the list of 5-6 names submitted to the state government according to seniority, senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel has been selected for the post of CS. The incumbents will take over after vacating. Vandita Sharma is the 4th woman to hold the post of Chief Secretary in the state. Earlier, the post of Chief Secretary to the state government was held by Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006 and K Ratna Prabha in 2017.