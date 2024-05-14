Purandeswari, Minister Venugopala Krishna, Rudra Raju cast their votes

Rajamahendravaram: Rajahmundry NDA MP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari and her husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao cast their votes in Rajahmundry in the general elections held on Monday.

In the earlier elections, she used to cast her votes in Karamchedu. But as she was contesting from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency, she had enrolled as voter here.

Many felt she had no vote here. During the election campaign, she was also criticised of being a non-local and not staying here after the election. However, her enrollment as a voter in Rajahmundry itself and voting here has enthused NDA partners BJP, TDP and Jana Sena.

Daggubati Purandeswari and her husband Venkateswara Rao exercised their franchise at VL Puram polling booth 50/166 in Rajamahendravaram. Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari said that the right to vote is the most valuable thing in democracy. Everyone should cast their votes responsibly and wisely to elect leaders who can lead the country efficiently and unitedly. Everyone should vote and take part in the festival of democracy, she said.

Meanwhile, Rajahmundry YSRCP MP candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas, his wife and former corporator Guduri Radhika and other family members also cast their votes. They voted in the polling booth set up at AKC College. Srinivas said that people are on the side of the government which had given priority to the welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that the people would elect good representatives who could work hard for the common good.

Rajahmundry Congress MP candidate and former PCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju cast his vote at polling booth No.34 in Amalapuram of the Konaseema district along with his wife Saraswathi.

He said voters should come in large numbers and participate in polling to strengthen democracy.

Rajahmundry city NDA MLA candidate Adireddy Srinivas and his family members exercised their franchise at Booth No.170 set up on the premises of AKC College on JN Road. Adireddy Srinivas, MLA Adireddy Bhavani, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, former mayor Veera Raghavamma and others cast their votes.

Rajahmundry City YSRCP MLA candidate and sitting MP Margani Bharat Ram cast his vote in polling booth 160 at the fish market, VL Puram along with his wife. He asked every voter to participate in the festival of democracy.

Former minister and Rajahmundry Rural NDA MLA candidate Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary cast his vote in Prakasam Nagar under the Rajahmundry City Assembly. His wife Jhansi and daughter K Sirisha were also with him.

Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Minister and YSRCP MLA candidate of Rajahmundry Rural cast his vote at polling booth No.93 in Rajahmundry along with his family members.

Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) Rajahmundry parliamentary candidate Meda Srinivas exercised his franchise at polling station No.53 in Rajahmundry city.