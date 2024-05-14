Live
Rain causes inconvenience to voters
Even after 6 pm, voters, who waited in queue lines to utilise their franchise, ended up facing problems as the city witnessed a sudden downpour on Saturday evening.
A number of voters turned up at the polling booths after 4 pm when weather was a bit merciful.
Voters who came before 6 pm were allowed inside the polling stations. However, the city witnessed sudden showers a little after 6.30 pm, causing inconvenience to the voters as they did not come prepared for it. Those who were waiting in the queue line ran towards a shelter. Except shamiyanas, no other arrangement was made by the authorities to protect the voters from getting drenched in the rain. Fortunately, there was no power supply issue as the officials concerned took appropriate precautionary measures for the continuous flow of power supply.
However, voters continued to wait in the booths until they exercised their franchise.