Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Ramesh Jarkiholi gives SIT interrogation a miss after Covid-19 infection

Jarkiholi gives SIT interrogation a miss after Covid-19 infection
x

Jarkiholi gives SIT interrogation a miss after Covid-19 infection

Highlights

Former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has missed attending the SIT interrogation after he tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP MLA accused in sex scandal is admitted at a government hospital in his hometown Belagavi.

Bengaluru: Former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has missed attending the SIT interrogation after he tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP MLA accused in sex scandal is admitted at a government hospital in his hometown Belagavi.

According to Dr Ravindra of Gokak Taluk Hospital, Jarkiholi complained of symptoms and had a travel history to Maharashtra and Bengaluru in the last few days.

The district health officials said that the minister was initially advised home isolation but was admitted after his health worsened.

At the same time, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj told reporters in Belagavi, "I spoke to Jarkiholi. He will rejoin the election campaigning soon after his recovery."

The woman who had accused Jarkiholi of sexual exploitation had alleged that the police probing the case were being biased.

Addressing the media, Jarkiholi's lawyer said, "He has contracted Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment. Else, he would have appeared for the SIT probe today. Whenever the police wanted, Mr Jarkiholi had attended the investigation, even when the woman (purported to be in video) was incognito."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X