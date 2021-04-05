Ramesh Jarkiholi gives SIT interrogation a miss after Covid-19 infection

Bengaluru: Former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has missed attending the SIT interrogation after he tested positive for Covid-19. The BJP MLA accused in sex scandal is admitted at a government hospital in his hometown Belagavi.



According to Dr Ravindra of Gokak Taluk Hospital, Jarkiholi complained of symptoms and had a travel history to Maharashtra and Bengaluru in the last few days.

The district health officials said that the minister was initially advised home isolation but was admitted after his health worsened.

At the same time, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj told reporters in Belagavi, "I spoke to Jarkiholi. He will rejoin the election campaigning soon after his recovery."

The woman who had accused Jarkiholi of sexual exploitation had alleged that the police probing the case were being biased.

Addressing the media, Jarkiholi's lawyer said, "He has contracted Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment. Else, he would have appeared for the SIT probe today. Whenever the police wanted, Mr Jarkiholi had attended the investigation, even when the woman (purported to be in video) was incognito."