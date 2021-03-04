Ramesh Jarkiholi's supporters stage protest; brother demands CBI probe to expose 'conspiracy'

BELAGAVI: Supporters of Ramesh Jarkiholi who resigned as Water Resources Minister over an alleged sex video showing him in a compromising position with a woman, went on a rampage in Gokak town on Wednesday. A large number of his supporters took out a protest march forcing business establishments and colleges to down the shutters and pelting several buses with stones. At least 10 buses were stoned near Gokak bus terminus and tyres were burnt by the protesters.



According to reports, one of the minister's supporters attempted self-immolation by dousing himself with kerosene. Another group of Jarkiholi's supporters offered milk to his huge cut-out and raised slogans hailing him.

Reacting to the violence, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi, brother of Ramesh, said, "I am sure that Ramesh would come out unscathed in the case after investigation by the State police." As the rumours on the BJP would offer his brother's portfolio to him, Balachandra said there was no such demand made by anybody.

Balachandra appealed to Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa to hand over investigation into the case either to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the State police in order to 'expose political conspiracy behind it'.

After his meeting with Yediyurappa here, Jarakiholi told reporters that the trend of releasing a 'fake CD' to tarnish politicians is growing in the State, therefore, the state government should take concrete steps to prevent this once and for all. "I have appealed to the CM to hand over the case either to the CBI or to the CID in order to expose those who are behind this racket," he said.

He claimed that the conspiracy was hatched by their family rivals.

"The family will certainly stand behind our beleaguered brother (Ramesh). This is a fake CD and released to tarnish our family's reputation. We will file a defamation suit against those who have released this CD," he said.

In response to a question, he said the Jarakiholis will file a defamation suit of around Rs 100 crore against those who maligned the family.

"If the same trend continues then half of the legislators may have to resign. Therefore, in a bid to put an end to this trend, the CM should hand over my brother's case to either the CBI or the CID," he demanded.