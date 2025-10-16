Live
Rapido expands app to include flight, bus, train bookings
Bengaluru: Ridesharing platform Rapido on Wednesday announced new facilities within its app to book hotels, flights, inter-city buses, and train tickets through partnerships with Goibibo, redBus, and ConfirmTkt.
Bengaluru: Ridesharing platform Rapido on Wednesday announced new facilities within its app to book hotels, flights, inter-city buses, and train tickets through partnerships with Goibibo, redBus, and ConfirmTkt.
“With this launch, whether it is a quick ride to the airport or planning your next family vacation, users can now manage their entire journey seamlessly in just a few clicks,” Rapido said in a statement. Rapido users will now find a ‘travel’ section on the home screen. Selecting flights, hotels, buses, or trains directs them to a customised booking flow powered by Rapido’s partners, allowing secure reservations.
“With 50 million monthly active users, Rapido is bridging India’s last-mile connectivity gaps and redefining everyday travel to be more accessible, affordable, and reliable for millions,” the statement added.
Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said, “With this launch, we are taking a bold step forward by extending that promise from daily commutes to long-distance journeys. From the first mile to the last mile, Rapido is shaping the future of mobility and travel as a true one-stop partner for every Indian.”