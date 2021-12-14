Redcliffe Labs launches regional reference lab in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Redcliffe Labs, also known as Redcliffe Life Diagnostics, a unit of Redcliffe Lifetech in the U.S. and India, recently launched a large regional reference lab in Bengaluru. The new lab is well equipped to process more than 500 tests in-house with 1000 health packages everyday and other test results are processed from the central facility of the company in Noida. The lab provides all diagnostic test reports within 8 to 12 hours post receiving the sample.



Recognizing the change in consumer's behaviour to avoid waiting in queues at collection centres and the willingness of families of all income levels to subscribe to self-diagnosis and home collection because of increased awareness and disposable income for self-care, Redcliffe Labs is embarking on a spree to launch labs in various cities of the country. The convenience, affordability, accuracy, and dependability of home comfort diagnostics is what the company is providing by offering online preventive on-demand doorstep health screening services.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs said, "Redcliffe Labs is building a National modern chain in the fastest time frame to make health tests accessible to all. We have support of world's big Healthcare giants on the Dx technology piece and our field strength on the fulfilment. This is in line with the company's belief that healthcare is everyone's right. The recent launch of the Bengaluru lab is due to the high-demand for home collection diagnostics in the city especially due to the pandemic that has resulted in 24/7 home collection services. The extensive test portfolio and quick test results that the lab offers, provides convenience to consumers."

Redcliffe Labs is providing 3500+ tests across its wide network of labs and collection centres. The test portfolio is very wide including routine pathology tests, advanced genetic screening, research based DNA tests in reproductive health, cancer and wellness/fitness.

The easy to interpret smart reports provide key health check-points, which can help in diagnosing and treating both chronic and acute diseases on time. The company is currently present in 40+ cities, and with the demand surge for online bookings, the company is planning to expand to around 120+ cities in next 18 months.