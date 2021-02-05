Reshuffle aftershocks: Minister refuses to speak for govt in Assembly

Bengaluru: Cabinet reshuffle exercise that took place about a fortnight ago is still resonating in one form or the other. Minor Irrigation Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Thursday appealed to Speaker Vishweshwara Hegade Kaageri to not to list any subject other than his own department's for him to respond.

This incident took place when Congress legislator, Shivanand Patil sought the state government's reply during a discussion on a calling attention motion.

Patil raised an issue related to the irrigation department alleging that an executive engineer had broken a canal walls and diverted the water to other agricultural fields.

Intervening at this juncture, Madhuswamy appealed to the Speaker not to put him in such a precarious situation wherein he will have to refuse to answer as these questions do not come under purview of his department. "I know you (the Speaker) might be under the impression that I am capable of answering the questions, but now not anymore," he said.

Seizing the moment, Patil remarked that Madhuswamy is capable of answering any question and he is one of few BJP leaders who can defend the party on the floor of the house.

To this, Madhuswamy quipped that his "defending skills" have promoted him from "first row seating" to "second row seating", indicating that he had been demoted.

Realising that things might just go out of control, Speaker Kaageri tried to play it down, stating that his office committed a mistake and he would instruct it not to repeat in future. He assured Patil that he would get his response from the minister concerned instead of Madhuswamy.

The incident was brief but it threw light on how the ruling BJP is still grappling with seething discontent within.