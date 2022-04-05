Right Wing Groups In Karnataka Want Ban On Loudspeakers For Azaan

Karnataka has been in the headlines for the opposite reason for the past few months, and it does not appear that this will change anytime shortly.Right-wing parties in Karnataka have made a demand, days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head Raj Thackeray ordered that mosque loudspeakers be turned off.



In Karnataka, the Bajrang Dal and the Sriram Sena have recently asked for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

Sriram Sena leader Pramod Muthalik stated in a video message that Hindu organisations have been demanding that mosque loudspeakers be prohibited and the Supreme Court's noise pollution decision be followed. He claimed that the Sriram Sena had petitioned the relevant authorities in this regard, but no one had responded.

According to Muthalik, the government must urge mosque administration not to utilise loudspeakers. Though the Karnataka government has not made an official statement on the matter, state Minister KS Eshwarappa believes that any solution to the problem may be discovered by gaining the trust of the Muslim community.

He stated that it would be beneficial if Muslim community leaders considered it and used speakers within mosques to avoid disturbing others.

This comes only days after certain right-wing organisations called for a boycott of halal meat on Varshadodaku, the day after Ugadi, when many communities celebrate with a non-vegetarian feast. They were against using halal meat on Varshadodaku because, according to them, it must first be offered to Allah and then to Hindu gods.

Whereas the boycott of halal was a call from fringe organisations, Karnataka's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department has ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to direct all slaughterhouses and chicken outlets in the city to guarantee that animals are stunned before slaughter.

Stunning refers to the use of various forms of shock to'stun' an animal into unconsciousness prior to killing. Meanwhile, many argue that this would render it non-halal.