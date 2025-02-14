Live
Road safety event held by traffic police
Mangaluru: As part of the 2025 National Road Safety Month, the Mangaluru City Traffic Police organised a road safety awareness programme at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Pandeshwar. The event saw participation from school and college students, the general public, office-bearers of bus and auto-rickshaw associations, and representatives from various organisations.
Students from St Agnes College performed a street play on road safety, highlighting the importance of adhering to traffic rules. Additionally, CCTV footage of recent road accidents in Mangaluru was screened to create awareness among attendees about the consequences of negligent driving.
The programme was presided over by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, IPS, with Tulu film actor Aravind Bolar as the guest of honour. Addressing the gathering, officials and dignitaries emphasised the need for strict compliance with traffic regulations to prevent accidents. Traffic wardens Francis Maxim Moras, Roshan Roy Sequeira, and Sunil J D’Souza, along with auto driver Ramesh, were felicitated for their dedicated service. A quiz on road safety was also conducted for students, with prizes awarded to the winners.
According to official data, 42,000 road accidents were reported in Karnataka in 2024, resulting in 11,300 fatalities and injuries to 54,400 people. Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal urged Mangaluru residents to follow traffic rules to ensure safety on the roads. Actor Aravind Bolar, sharing his personal experience, revealed that he had survived a two-wheeler accident due to wearing a helmet. He appealed to the public to prioritise their safety and that of their families by adhering to road regulations.