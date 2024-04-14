Roadshow in Mangaluru: Modi nullifies caste equations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively nullified the caste equations that were being drawn by his political adversaries. The narratives that were going viral on the social media that Modi will not be able to mobilise votes from the Billava and Mogaveera voters of the coast. But today after the roadshow those narratives appear to have vanished into thin air. The social media handlers of anti Modi-BJP spectrum had drawn narratives that since a Bunt candidate has been given ticket the Billava will not vote for the BJP. But Modi put a stop to that by beginning the coastal campaign by garlanding the bronze statue of Brahmaharshi Narayana Guru who is the icon of the Billava community.

This singular gesture of Modi will have a resounding effect on voters belonging to Billava community in Mangaluru Lok Sabha constituency, Eedigas-Billava combination in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Namdhari Eedigas in Uttara Kannada district and perhaps have some effect on Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat too, analyse the political pundits on the coast.

The Billava-Bunt division had not surfaced on the coast till last week when both Padmaraj Ramiah Poojary-Congress candidate and Capt. Brijesh Chowta had filed their nominations. Modi during the roadshow has put an end to those narratives effectively