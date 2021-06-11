Rohini Sindhuri sought probe into 'encroachment' of Raja canal by MLA Mahesh

Mysuru: Former deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri had appealed to the regional commissioner (RC) to conduct an investigation into the marriage hall owned by JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh which alleged encroached on Raja canal.



In a press statement issued on Thursday, she said there were many irregularities in the construction of choultry (marriage hall). She said the choultry constructed in survey number 123 is 'Gomal' (government) land.

She asserted there were no valid records of the grant. The land conversion was obtained by the MLA by giving false records. The construction was also done in violating of the plan submitted to the civic body. She also noted the Lingambudhi lake was also encroached by people by giving false records and urged for a probe. She appealed to the RC to conduct probe into all land irregularities.