Live
- AAP leader Shelly Oberoi moves child rights panel against Delhi CM
- President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens
- HM Shah unveils Rs 141.3 crore-worth infrastructure projects in Gujarat
- Telangana CM seeks MEA's support for international events in state
- IPL 2025: Punjab Kings begin training camp at Dharamsala before start of season
- Trailer of Sapthagiri-starrer ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’ released
- 40 pc vs 60 pc commission: Justice Nagamohan Das report 'political' in nature, says Karnataka BJP
- 81 kg heroin, 51 kg opium seized in 13 days, says Punjab minister Cheema
- Class 12 students who miss Hindi exams due to Holi to get another chance: CBSE
- IPL 2025: Dwayne Bravo eyes stability with his new role at KKR
Role of Microbiologists Crucial in Patient Care: Dr. Chandrashekhar
Microbiologists play a pivotal role in patient care and management, asserted Dr. Chandrashekhar, Professor of Microbiology at Siddhartha Medical College.
Tumakuru: Microbiologists play a pivotal role in patient care and management, asserted Dr. Chandrashekhar, Professor of Microbiology at Siddhartha Medical College.
Speaking at a workshop on infection prevention at Sri Devi Medical College in Tumakuru on Thursday, Dr. Chandrashekhar emphasised that microbiologists must focus on both preventing infections and ensuring rapid containment if they occur. "By taking necessary precautions and implementing effective infection control measures, we can facilitate quicker patient recovery and prevent the spread of infections to others," he said.
Highlighting the omnipresence of micro-organisms, he explained that they exist in air, water, and even within the human body. "Micro organisms have been present even before human birth and can survive extreme temperatures ranging from -180°C to 250°C. Understanding and managing these microorganisms is crucial in medical treatment," he added.
Dr. Chandrashekhar also pointed out that while some microorganisms are beneficial, others can be harmful. He stressed the importance of maintaining personal hygiene in patient care to prevent infections and enhance recovery outcomes.
Addressing the gathering, M.S. Patil, Director of IT and Human Resources at Sri Devi Group of Educational Institutions, emphasised that preventing infections in hospitals is as important as providing medical treatment. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff demonstrated effective infection control measures. Hospital staff must continue following strict hygiene protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, frequent handwashing, and maintaining a clean hospital environment," he stated.
The workshop featured key speakers, including Dr. Nayak Shalini Ashok from M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Dr. Parimala, Head of Microbiology at Sri Devi Medical College and Research Hospital, and Dr. Roopashree, Professor of Microbiology.