Rs15-cr proposal submitted for total renovation of 40-yr Kalamandira

Mysuru: Kalamandira, a cultural landmark in Mysore, has completed 40 years since its establishment. As one of the most active cultural centres in the region, the Karnataka Kannada and Culture Department has submitted a proposal for the renovation and comprehensive development of the building, amounting to Rs. 14.65 crore, which is expected to be announced in this year’s state budget.

Kalamandira has been a hub for cultural activities, serving as a vital part of the Mysore cultural scene. It is one of the 16 district theatres in the state and stands as one of the busiest and most vibrant spaces alongside Bengaluru’s Ravindra Kalakshetra. Situated next to Rangayana, Kalamandira is continuously engaged in various performances, exhibitions, and cultural programs. However, after 40 years of use, the building has suffered significant wear and tear from the sun and rain and now urgently requires repairs.

In response to the deteriorating condition of the Kalamandira building, the Kannada and Culture Department has developed a proposal to overhaul the entire space. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had previously attended a program held at Kalamandira, where the matter of renovation was raised by District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa. The CM had instructed the submission of a formal proposal for its comprehensive development, which led to the current submission of a Rs. 14.65 crore plan.

The proposal, which was prepared by the Kannada and Culture Department, aims to modernize and renovate the Kalamandira to ensure that it continues to serve as a cultural powerhouse for the city. deputy commissioner G. Lakshmi Kanthareddy also expressed support for the proposal, confirming that it has now been forwarded to the government for consideration.

In addition to the Kalamandira building itself, the proposal includes the renovation of the 23 guest houses that were originally built in 1985 for the Vishwa Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. These guest houses, which were once owned by the Karnataka Exhibition Authority, were later handed over to the Kannada and Culture Department in 1989. Currently in a dilapidated state, the guest houses are in dire need of renovation.

Renovating these guest houses will not only provide a much-needed facility to accommodate dignitaries and guests during major events such as Dussehra but will also reduce the financial burden on the department, which currently relies on external hotels for accommodation.

Along with the renovation of the guest houses, the proposal also includes the redevelopment of B.V. Karantha Ranga Chavadi, Sriranga Vedike, and Lankesh Gallery Halls, which are all part of the Kalamandira complex.

One of the notable aspects of the proposal is the installation of a 50-kilowatt solar unit on the large roof space of the Kalamandira. The move to switch to solar energy is intended to cut down the electricity costs, which currently stand at a hefty Rs. 1.5 lakh per month. By installing the solar unit, it is anticipated that the Kalamandira will save up to 80 percent of its monthly electricity bill, with the surplus power being redirected to the CESC (Chamundeshwari Electric Supply Company).

The Kalamandira has long been the heart of cultural activities in Mysore, and these proposed renovations will further strengthen its role in the city’s cultural landscape. The Rs. 14.65 crore investment will not only preserve this iconic institution but also enable it to continue hosting a wide variety of programs and performances for years to come.

G. Lakshmi Kanthareddy, Deputy Commissioner, confirmed that the proposal for the renovation of both the Kalamandira and Rangayana has already been sent to the government following the directions of the Chief Minister and District In-charge Minister. Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of the Kannada and Culture Department, also mentioned that the project is a significant step toward enhancing the cultural infrastructure in the city. As Mysore celebrates the 40th anniversary of Kalamandira, the proposed renovation promises to rejuvenate this cultural gem and make it an even more vital part of the city’s artistic and cultural heritage.