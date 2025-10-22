Live
RSS ban talk sparks political clash
Hassan :The government’s recent discussions and order concerning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have triggered sharp reactions from opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.
Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Hasanamba Temple on Monday, Eshwarappa lashed out at Minister Priyank Kharge for his statements against the RSS. “Those who have tried to oppose the RSS have always been destroyed. Even Indira Gandhi, who banned the RSS during the Emergency, had to face defeat and humiliation. Priyank Kharge should know his limits. The RSS has been protecting and upholding Hindu values in this country,” he said.
R. Ashoka accused the Congress government of failing to deliver on governance while resorting to divisive politics. “It has been over two and a half years since the Congress came to power under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, yet there has been no sign of development. Instead, the government spends its time attacking the RSS and engaging in a Tughlaq-style administration,” he charged.
Both leaders condemned the government’s reported move to consider a ban on the century-old RSS, calling it an act of political vendetta.