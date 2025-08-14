  • Menu
Sale, slaughter of meat banned on Aug 16

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Wednesday announced a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on August 16, marking the occasion of Krishna...

Bengaluru: The BBMP on Wednesday announced a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat in the city on August 16, marking the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

In a circular issued the same day, the BBMP’s Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) said, “On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, animal slaughter in slaughterhouses and sale of meat in shops is completely prohibited.”

