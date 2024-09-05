Sandalwood demands legal committee to address ‘casting couch’, harassment issues

Bengaluru: Amid the growing clamour for reforms in the Indian film industry, the Kannada film industry, commonly known as Sandalwood, is calling for the formation of a justice-led committee to investigate issues of sexual harassment and exploitation faced by women in the industry. This demand follows the recent revelations from the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed the dark realities of the Malayalam film industry.

The Film Industry for Rights and Equality (FIRE), an organization formed to address the concerns of women in Sandalwood, has urged the Karnataka government to establish a committee led by retired judges. This committee would be responsible for conducting a comprehensive investigation into the challenges faced by women working in the Kannada film industry and drafting a report to guide necessary reforms.

Actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa, a prominent member of the FIRE committee, emphasized the urgency of this initiative. “We have requested the Karnataka government to take immediate action by forming a committee of retired judges to systematically investigate the issues faced by women in the Kannada film industry. Our goal is to create a safer and more equitable working environment for all,” Chetan stated.

The petition to the Karnataka government has received overwhelming support, with 153 members of the Kannada film industry signing the document. Notable figures such as Kavita Lankesh, Ramya, Aindritha Ray, Pooja Gandhi, and Shraddha Srinath, among others, have endorsed the petition. The FIRE committee has made two key demands: first, the formation of the justice-led committee to investigate harassment claims, and second, the introduction of new rules and regulations to ensure a healthy and equal working environment for women in the industry.

The renewed focus on Sandalwood comes after the “Me Too” movement brought to light various instances of harassment within the industry. The FIRE committee, initially formed in 2017, is now pushing harder than ever to bring about meaningful change and ensure that Sandalwood becomes a safe and inclusive space for all its members.