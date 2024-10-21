Sankara Eye Foundation Unveils SAHAI: India's First AI Voice Feedback System in Healthcare

Live
Bengaluru: Sankara Eye Foundation India announced the launch of India’s first state-of-the-art AI voice-based feedback system named SAHAI. As a pioneering technology that is set to revolutionize the patient feedback-gathering process at large, SAHAI leverages the latest Large Language Models (LLMs) for absolutely voice-based interaction in 20 Indic languages. The system promises minimal user intervention with maximum efficiency and accuracy. The voice inputs from the patients are recorded in the patient's preferred language, translated into the English language, and analyzed for sentiments. SAHAI offers actionable recommendations and routes the feedback toward the concerned teams for fast and effortless resolution processes.
SAHAI’s innovative technology makes it easier to collect the patients' feedback, ensure better retention of the patients, and increase quality services, all relative to optimizing the flux of the patients and increasing the revenue. The system’s signal processing, automatic speech recognition (ASR), LLMs, digitized feedback, and Record. Analyze. Act and other features aidthe feedback system.
This is the first time in India’s healthcare that an AI-voice feedback system has been utilized. Taking pride in this launch, Bharath Balasubramaniam, President Operation and Administration, Sankara Eye Hospital, said, “Since the launch the system has recorded 17,350 voice notes, from outpatient and inpatient services. Maximum voice notes have been collected from the Guntur Unit at 3,816.We implemented this feedback system to increase the service quality in real-time and honest feedback and we are happy to receive them every day.”