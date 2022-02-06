School uniform a must: Minister BC Nagesh

Mysuru: State Primary and High School Education Minister B.C. Nagesh made it clear that uniform is compulsory in all schools and colleges. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said that the State government in its order issued on Saturday prohibited dresses that disturb harmony and unity in schools and colleges.

Stressing the need for students to concentrate on studies, the minister warned that those violating the order would be punished. He said the government

issued the order in accordance with1983 Karnataka Education Act enacted not by the BJP government, but by the Congress regime.

He denied that the State government had any motive to deprive girls of a particular community of education. The minister blamed certain elements for poisoning the minds of young students to clamour for their right to wear hijab. Only six of 92 students in the Udupi college started wearing hijab.