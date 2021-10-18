Schools Will Resume For Children In Grades 1 Through 5 On October 25

The Karnataka government declared on Monday that schools will resume on October 25 for pupils in grades 1 through 5. They will, though, start with a 50% capacity. Schools are returning for primary pupils for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.



The state government approved an order enabling schools to restart offline classes after such a precise meeting on Sunday with members of the Technical Advisory Committee. However, parents' permission is necessary. Physical separation procedures will be used in the classrooms, and classrooms will be disinfected on a regular basis.

COVID-19 vaccine. Students who do not choose to attended physical classes will be able to pursue their education online. Teachers over the age of 50 will be required to wear a face shield in the classroom. According to the mandate, teachers must be completely vaccinated for all lessons, which means they must have gotten both doses of thevaccine.

It should be mentioned that the state has schools for grades 6 through 12 as well as pre-university colleges.

Since the COVID-19 scenario in the state has managed to stayed stable for the past two months, with positivity rates with almost all districts below 1%, TAC members believe that restarting of classes will profit children by allowing them to eat lunch in the middle of the day, in addition to their education and social advancement.

Furthermore, the state administration has declared that midday meals for children in government schools would resume on November 1st, and specific COVID hygiene and standards requirements have previously been reviewed with Education Officers throughout all districts.