SDM College’s new academic building inaugurated in Udupi

Udupi: The newly constructed academic building of the SDM College of Ayurveda, Hospital, and Research Centre in Kuthpadi, Udupi, was inaugurated on Friday by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji, the Peethadhipati of Shri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralaya.

The state-of-the-art facility, spanning 90,000 square feet, is expected to enhance Ayurvedic education, promote innovation, and foster a holistic learning environment for students and faculty. Dr. Veerendra Heggade, president of the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Society (SDMES), emphasised Ayurveda’s growing relevance in contemporary healthcare during his address. “Ayurveda played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting its importance to a global audience. Today, those who aspire to study Ayurveda have access to excellent academic facilities,” he remarked.

Dr. Heggade lauded the efforts of Mr. Shreyas Kumar, Director of SDMES, for successfully overseeing the construction of the new building. He also highlighted the institution’s stellar reputation across its three Ayurvedic centres.

His Holiness Sri Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji commended SDMES for its multifaceted initiatives aimed at preserving culture, education, and ancient healthcare practices. “While modern medicine continues to progress, SDMES remains committed to integrating traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with contemporary healthcare. This dedication has resulted in the establishment of comprehensive hospitals and health centres, benefitting countless individuals with holistic and effective solutions,” he noted.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji of Shri Pejavara Adhokshaja Mutt, Udupi, echoed similar sentiments, praising Dr. Heggade’s vision. “Recognising the rise of lifestyle-related disorders, SDMES has proactively developed hospitals and educational institutions that address both body and mind,” he said.

Kota Srinivas Poojari MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and former minister, lauded Dr. Heggade’s lifelong dedication to community welfare. “His contributions to healthcare, education, and social initiatives are exemplary and have set a benchmark for others to follow,” he said.

Dr. Srinivas Prasad Buduru, President of the Ayurveda Board under the Ministry of AYUSH, commended Dr. Heggade’s foresight in establishing the Ayurvedic college three decades ago. To commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the institution’s postgraduate department, 25 new educational programs were launched during the event.

Notable dignitaries, including Udupi MLA Yashpal Anand Suvarna, Kaup MLA Sri Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLC Dr. Dhananjaya Sarji, and key members of SDMES, including Vice Presidents Prof. S. Prabhakar and D. Surendra Kumar, and Principal Dr. Mamatha K.V attended the ceremony.