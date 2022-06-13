SDMIMD holds meet on skills upgradation

Mysuru: SDM Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) Director Dr N R Prashuram said, "the opportunities to update the skills for young graduates are abundant. Students must have direction and determination with a focused approach to reaching their destiny.

He was addressing a value add-on programme on 'Essentials of Management' held for the Master of Commerce students of SDM Mahila Makkala Kuta, which was designed and offered by SDM Institute for Management Development [SDMIMD].

Dr Parashuram called upon students to make good use of programme to provide value to their resume and hone their skills. A certificate award was held for the students who successfully completed the programme. Prof Sainath Malligemadu, Principal, SDM MMK, Mysore, thanked SDMIMD faculty, members who delivered the sessions and the authorities for the institute.

He mentioned that such add-on programs would help the students learn beyond the prescribed syllabus and would greatly help to meet the industry requirements. "The 32 hours of the intensive program covering Analytics, Finance, HR, and General Management, focused on the essential skills to make the students be in the learning curve to enter the corporate world,' thus said Dr Sunil M V, Head – Academic Administration, SDMIMD Mysore, and presented 34 students for receiving the merit certificate.