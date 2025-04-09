Second airport for Bengaluru: AAI team inspects two sites off Kanakapura Road

Bengaluru: Top officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday inspected two of the three shortlisted sites for Bengaluru’s proposed second airport. The sites visited were located off Kanakapura Road. Following the inspection, the officials held a discussion with Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil.

During the meeting, a live presentation was given to the AAI team, highlighting the need for a second airport in Bengaluru, the growing industrial demand, and the benefits to civilian air traffic. Minister Patil emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring maximum transparency in finalising the site for the new airport.

The expert team is scheduled to visit the third identified site off the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road on Wednesday.Minister Patil stated that the government intends to finalise the airport location based on the specific requirements of Bengaluru, and the final decision will be taken based on the report and recommendations from AAI.