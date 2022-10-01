See how Modi joined India, MP tells Rahul Gandhi

Mysuru: Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has ridiculed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and advised to look how prime minister Narendra Modi united the country.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday he said that 'this is not a journey to unite India, but a journey to break India', and the journey started with a visit to Christian preacher Pastor as both believes that Jesus is the only God which proved the purpose ofYatra.

He asked Rahul to visit Malai Mahadeshwar Temple, see the development in Chamarajanagar district. BJP MP Pratap Singh advised the Congress leaders to look at the Ring Road and Mysore Airport. He said that Chamarajanagar was said to be a backward district. But now look at the development there. Do the yatra again after five years. Don't come by bus, come by jet. When you come to Mysore, leave the pastor aside and bow down to Chamundi. Take part in Dasara . He advised the Congress leaders to look at the Mysore-Bangalore highway constructed by Modi.

Commenting on Siddaramaiah's statement that RSS should be banned in India, he said, Siddaramaiah, who does not know how to use Aadhaar, PAN card or smartphone, portrays himself as an economist. He said Siddu criticised Indira Gandhi and Nehru in his 40 years of politics. Now he calling the son of the same family as Prince. Siddaramaiah does not have firm faith in himself.He has no own opinion, he alleged.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi meeting the family members of those who died in the Chamaraja Nagar oxygen disaster, he said it was an act of betrayal. It was the Congress leaders who boarded the accused responsible for the Bhopal gas disaster. Now apparently they are visiting the families of those who died in the oxygen disaster.